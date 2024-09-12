Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the August 15th total of 231,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
BSCS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 274,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,374. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $20.63.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
