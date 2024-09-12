Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the August 15th total of 231,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 274,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,374. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $20.63.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 458,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,304,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,448,000 after buying an additional 681,080 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,514,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,317,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,993,000 after purchasing an additional 771,571 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.