Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.66

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 30329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.
About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
