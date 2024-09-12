Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.66

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 30329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

