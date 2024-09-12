Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.73

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.73 and last traded at $54.61, with a volume of 15849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.99.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average of $53.19.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1743 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF
About Invesco MSCI USA ETF
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
