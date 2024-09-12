Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.73

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.73 and last traded at $54.61, with a volume of 15849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.99.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average of $53.19.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1743 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 644,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,054,000 after buying an additional 40,836 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,180,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 349,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,429,000.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

