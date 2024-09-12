Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Purchased by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 31,715 shares during the quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. 20.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IIM opened at $12.91 on Thursday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.0771 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

