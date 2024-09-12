Investment Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $111.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.66. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $115.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

