Investment Partners LTD. Has $671,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,511,473,000 after buying an additional 382,803 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,277,785,000. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,435,194,000 after buying an additional 244,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,388,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,424,799,000 after buying an additional 122,738 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $580.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $554.26 and its 200-day moving average is $519.89. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

