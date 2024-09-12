Investment Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,644,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,219,000 after purchasing an additional 57,687 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 19.8% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 50,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $241.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.33.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.