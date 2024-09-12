io.net Reaches One Day Volume of $45.91 Million (IO)

io.net (IO) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, io.net has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One io.net token can currently be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00002908 BTC on popular exchanges. io.net has a market capitalization of $160.83 million and approximately $45.91 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get io.net alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000091 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About io.net

io.net’s launch date was June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. io.net’s official website is io.net. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com.

io.net Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 120,286,834 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 1.6505633 USD and is up 3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $44,300,744.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire io.net should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy io.net using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for io.net Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for io.net and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.