IOTA Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $437.52 million and $6.06 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000752 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,420,882,505 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

