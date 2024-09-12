Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Iridium Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Iridium Communications to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.
Iridium Communications Stock Up 2.0 %
IRDM opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on IRDM. Barclays raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iridium Communications
Iridium Communications Company Profile
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Iridium Communications
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Summit Therapeutics Surges on Trial Results: Time to Buy?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Understanding Treasury Bonds: Are They Right for Your Portfolio?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Morgan Stanley Names Arm Holdings a Top Pick: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.