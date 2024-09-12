Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Iridium Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Iridium Communications to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 2.0 %

IRDM opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.01 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRDM. Barclays raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

