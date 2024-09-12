iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 386,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 800,048 shares.The stock last traded at $53.39 and had previously closed at $53.42.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 186,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period.

About iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

