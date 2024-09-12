iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,511,435 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $771,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,918,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.61 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

