iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,137,662 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 9,604,738 shares.The stock last traded at $52.72 and had previously closed at $52.99.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average of $52.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 373,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,209,000 after acquiring an additional 43,733 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,041,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,274,000 after purchasing an additional 77,184 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

