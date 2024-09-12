iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by MY Wealth Management Inc.

MY Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $59.24 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $62.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.