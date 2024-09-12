iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.15

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.15 and last traded at $60.93, with a volume of 23282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.71.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.18. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Trust Co of Tennessee purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,055,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,596,000 after acquiring an additional 568,833 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 8,376.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 383,808 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,019.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 253,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after acquiring an additional 241,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

