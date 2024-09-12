iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Stake Reduced by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,464 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for 2.9% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $16,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of XT opened at $58.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.56. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $61.60. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

