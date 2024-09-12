iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 2.0% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 69.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 63,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 25,978 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 302,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.28. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $47.83.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

