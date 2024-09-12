iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.18 and last traded at $36.18. Approximately 2,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.13.

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF

The iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (ISVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of small-cap value companies selected by a combination of technical and fundamental factors and also weighted by market-cap. ISVL was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

