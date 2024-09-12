iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.13

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.13 and last traded at $46.22, with a volume of 119155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.13.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average is $44.66.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

