iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.13

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.13 and last traded at $46.22, with a volume of 119155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.13.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average is $44.66.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF
The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
