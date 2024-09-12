iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Sets New 52-Week High at $104.04

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.04 and last traded at $102.72, with a volume of 685094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $643,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $777,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 48,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,072,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

