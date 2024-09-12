iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $76.70

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.70 and last traded at $76.40, with a volume of 440320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,191,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,948,000 after buying an additional 178,690 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17,865.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,764,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,819 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 889,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 298,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 179,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 266,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,511,000 after purchasing an additional 69,939 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

