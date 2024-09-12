iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.99

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.99 and last traded at $45.97, with a volume of 92267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.35.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average is $43.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPP. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2,272.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 138,235 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 212,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after buying an additional 27,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 225,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after buying an additional 36,540 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

