iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Free Report) were up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $21.03. Approximately 435,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 492,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $481.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 641,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27,628 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 859,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,287 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

