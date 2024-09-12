iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Up 240.5% in August

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a growth of 240.5% from the August 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.96. 13,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,993. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

Get iShares MSCI UAE ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 108,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI UAE ETF

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.