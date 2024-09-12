iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,279,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,333 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 4.0% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $380,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $303.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.66. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $309.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.