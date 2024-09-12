iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned 0.51% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $37,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $117.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.59. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $124.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

