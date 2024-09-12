IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) Insider Andrew Bird Buys 39,755 Shares

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Bird purchased 39,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.11 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of A$83,724.03 ($55,816.02).

IVE Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.52.

Get IVE Group alerts:

IVE Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. IVE Group’s dividend payout ratio is 94.44%.

About IVE Group

IVE Group Limited engages in the marketing business in Australia. The company provides conceptual and creative design across print, mobile, and interactive media; and personalized communications, including marketing automation, marketing mail, publication mail, e-communications, and multi-channel solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IVE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.