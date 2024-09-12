Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,429 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Jabil by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,660,000 after purchasing an additional 359,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Jabil by 29.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,383,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,463,000 after buying an additional 310,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $39,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Up 1.8 %

JBL stock opened at $103.44 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $156.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.13.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

