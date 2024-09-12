Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $39,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,688,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,441,000 after acquiring an additional 39,456 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,942,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,487,000 after buying an additional 24,910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,299,000 after buying an additional 171,477 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 684,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,894,000 after buying an additional 139,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,925,000 after buying an additional 25,914 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

JKHY opened at $174.01 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

