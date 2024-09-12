Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.94

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.94 and last traded at $44.69, with a volume of 24761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.12. The company has a market capitalization of $830.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.95.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $33,867.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,360.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,348 shares of company stock worth $67,476 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 626,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,937,000 after buying an additional 130,214 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 261.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,408,000 after buying an additional 403,423 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 358,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,289,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,350,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.7% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 250,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,757,000 after buying an additional 144,631 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

