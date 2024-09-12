Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,089,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,375,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,670.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,670.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,038.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,273 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. StockNews.com cut Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J opened at $141.94 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.71 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

