Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.38

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.38 and last traded at C$5.35, with a volume of 129762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ventum Financial lifted their price target on Jaguar Mining from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JAG

Jaguar Mining Trading Up 7.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$429.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.06.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of C$61.27 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.6633803 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.50 per share, with a total value of C$2,625,000.00. In other Jaguar Mining news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 750,000 shares of Jaguar Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.06, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 890,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,493 and sold 28,000 shares valued at $120,929. Insiders own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company’s principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.