Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Bought by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.27% of Janus International Group worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Janus International Group by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBI. Wolfe Research lowered Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Janus International Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Janus International Group Stock Down 0.1 %

JBI opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $248.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Janus International Group

In other news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

