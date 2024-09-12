Jason Haas Buys 45,344 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Haas bought 45,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $76,177.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,552 shares in the company, valued at $209,247.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Haas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Jason Haas purchased 35,363 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $54,812.65.

NASDAQ:SYRS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.57. 470,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $8.17.

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 850.20% and a negative net margin of 1,656.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 576.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 144,869 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,799,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYRS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

