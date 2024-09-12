Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) COO Sells $19,107.00 in Stock

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) COO Jeetinder Singh Mahal sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $19,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,941.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JSPR traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.47. 96,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,473. The company has a market cap of $323.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.68. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $31.01.
Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JSPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JSPR
Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jasper Therapeutics
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.