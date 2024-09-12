Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) COO Sells $19,107.00 in Stock

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) COO Jeetinder Singh Mahal sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $19,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,941.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.47. 96,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,473. The company has a market cap of $323.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.68. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $31.01.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $3,794,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,088,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,343,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

JSPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

