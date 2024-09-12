Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.04 and last traded at $19.04. 118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.
Jiangsu Expressway Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29.
Jiangsu Expressway Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $1.1461 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd.
Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile
Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited engages in investment, construction, operation, and management of toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Yanjiang Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, Changyi Expressway, Yichang Expressway, and Wufengshan Bridge.
