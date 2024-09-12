John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BTO opened at $31.99 on Thursday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

