John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3134 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35. John Hancock Investors Trust has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $13.93.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

