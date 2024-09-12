John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE HPI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,654. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
