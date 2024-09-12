John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HPI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,654. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

