John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PDT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $13.19. 7,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,828. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $13.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

