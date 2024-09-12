Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 177,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 63.8% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 61.4% in the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 25,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $114.71 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $134.63. The stock has a market cap of $290.54 billion, a PE ratio of 127.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Evercore ISI upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

