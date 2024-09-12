Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $99.90 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.64.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Barclays decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

