Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $77,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 102,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,979,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 89,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 476,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,469 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $174.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.