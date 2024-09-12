Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $15.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $15,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,206 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,873.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,928,000 after purchasing an additional 307,580 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after buying an additional 207,468 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,193,000 after buying an additional 205,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,337,000 after buying an additional 79,719 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of VGT opened at $561.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $565.99 and its 200 day moving average is $543.80. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.