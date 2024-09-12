Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $66.84 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 303,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $66,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,677,378,000 after buying an additional 2,674,372 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 20,275.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,205,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 1,199,100 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,995,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,615,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.83.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $247.38 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.51 and its 200 day moving average is $234.49. The stock has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

