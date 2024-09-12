Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $94.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,608,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $94,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

VEU stock opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average is $59.01. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $61.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

