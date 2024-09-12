JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $30.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AR. Roth Capital raised shares of Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,225. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.25 and a beta of 3.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,066,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,932,000 after buying an additional 372,450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,537,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $238,985,000 after buying an additional 2,655,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,840,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,380,000 after buying an additional 917,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,659,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,352,000 after buying an additional 1,253,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,967,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after buying an additional 2,893,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

