JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Shares Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for about 4.8% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $31,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,254,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,507,000 after acquiring an additional 84,646 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,005,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 71.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 840,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,187,000 after acquiring an additional 351,055 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 601,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,082,000 after purchasing an additional 131,830 shares during the period.

JPIE opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45. JPMorgan Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $46.16.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

