Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 362,573 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,295,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,573 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.10% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $52,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,710,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,466,000 after acquiring an additional 148,378 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,187,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after acquiring an additional 118,657 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,066,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after acquiring an additional 156,501 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,562,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 693,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $8,923,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

