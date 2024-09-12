Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 913,601 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 913,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,337,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,343,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,012,472,000 after buying an additional 734,403 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,596,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,189,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,434,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,015,000 after purchasing an additional 99,593 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 341.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,928,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,521,000 after buying an additional 1,492,124 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,883.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $2,269,920. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.